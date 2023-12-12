Man Asks for Open Marriage, Wants to Close It After Rejection

This Man Asked His Wife For An Open Marriage So He Could Date His Coworker. Now, He Wants To Close The Marriage Again After Getting Rejected "My wife has so many men and dates, she doesn't know what to do with them all. Meanwhile, it's the opposite for me."who asked his wife of 19 years for an open marriage because he claimed to not be as attracted to her as when they first got married.

However, after being rejected by his female coworker and seeing how many dates his wife was getting, he started regretting his decision.in u/Green-Waterways-1482's own words:"I feel like a complete idiot here. My wife and I have been married for 19 years. We have one child. Our daughter moved out this summer after she enlisted in the armed forces. I love my wife, but I felt like the spark was gone from our lives. I didn't want to divorce her, so I proposed an open marriage. She was upset initially, but eventually she agreed."I have learned that just because I wasn't as attracted to my wife as I was when we got married, it doesn't mean other men would feel the sam





