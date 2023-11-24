Interior Details of New Porsche Panamera Revealed

Interior details of the new Porsche Panamera have been revealed ahead of the luxury car’s full debut on 24 November. The new Panamera borrows the 'Driver Experience' control concept introduced in the Porsche Taycan, meaning controls for driving are all grouped together, rather than being tucked away behind different menus. The largest visible differences between old and new are the screens. The new Panamera will come with a 12.6in driver's information display, a 12.

3in infotainment touchscreen and an optional 10.9in secondary touchscreen, which will allow the front passenger to set a lap timer or watch streaming services, including YouTube and TikTok. Porsche has also freed up space by changing the gear selector to a simple toggle and moving it in between the dashboard and infotainment screen. Porsche’s faux turn key starter has also switched to a stop/start button. There will also be a leather-free interior option for the first time in the Panamera’s lif





