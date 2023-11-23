The Challenge of Developing Drugs: Lack of Translatable Lab Data

Only about 10% of drugs in development ever make it to market. That number has remained largely unchanged since the early 1990s, despite milestone advances in science — genomics, automated systems for conducting experiments and artificial intelligence. One big reason: lab research models that can’t accurately capture how drugs will behave in an actual person.

That’s something that needs to change as multiple failures are one big reason why it can potentially cost more than $2 billion to develop a single drug. “These AI models are not creating drugs that are substantially better than human designed drugs,” Andrei Georgescu, CEO of Vivodyne told. That’s because, he explains, there’s simply not enough lab data for models to work with. That’s because before a drug goes to human trials, it’s mostly tested either on single cells or on animals, which gives scientists a good idea of how they work in those contexts, but not how they work in an actual patient. “The data that we have to build these drugs on and validate these drugs with is simply not translatable to the complexity of human





ForbesTech » / 🏆 318. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pop culture challenge #4: A new winner and another challengeThe winner that beat Joe's saying that teacher enthusiasm for a strike was like Slim Pickens' character riding the bomb in 'Dr. Strangelove.'

Source: SFnewsnow - 🏆 237. / 63 Read more »

Breakthroughs in race to create lab models of human embryos raise hopes and concernsRecent breakthroughs in making stem-cell based human embryo models are raising urgent questions about to what extent they should be treated like natural embryos and whether they are open to misuse.

Source: CNN - 🏆 4. / 95 Read more »

Stanford Human Performance Lab: Making Movement AccessibleStanford engineers have created a motion-capture app that makes it possible to see muscle and skeletal movement with just a cellphone.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Childhood Memories as a Human Lab RatA personal account of a childhood experience as a participant in a psychological experiment.

Source: Slate - 🏆 716. / 51 Read more »

US developing contingency plans to evacuate Americans from Mideast in case Israel-Hamas war spreadsEach year the 'Battle of Flowers Association' recognizes public schools by highlighting their bands, dance teams, cheer sections and spirit groups.

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »

US developing contingency plans to evacuate Americans from Mideast in case Israel-Hamas war spreadsVoters in Williamson County will have some big decisions to make. Voters will decide on two propositions totaling more than $800 million.

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »