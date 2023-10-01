NFL, Taylor’s Version: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and MetLife Stadium recap

Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium Sunday for the Chiefs-Jets game. It was her second time watching Travis Kelce play.Kansas City football playerTaylor Swift stands for the national anthem before the first quarter of the Chiefs-Jets game. She sat with actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.When the Chiefs won 23-20, Swift’s rejoicing was a prime concern of the NBC broadcast, which followed her reactions throughout the game, along with her celebrity posse.
Taylor Swift stands for the national anthem before the first quarter of the Chiefs-Jets game. She sat with actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.When the Chiefs won 23-20, Swift’s rejoicing was a prime concern of the NBC broadcast, which followed her reactions throughout the game, along with her celebrity posse.
Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium Sunday for the Chiefs-Jets game. It was her second time watching Travis Kelce play.Kansas City football player
has been the subject of Swiftie chatter on social media as well as wall-to-wall coverage from celebrity and sports media.
Taylor Swift stands for the national anthem before the first quarter of the Chiefs-Jets game. She sat with actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.When the Chiefs won 23-20, Swift’s rejoicing was a prime concern of the NBC broadcast, which followed her reactions throughout the game, along with her celebrity posse.
Swift, who jumped and clapped after Chiefs touchdowns, is well acquainted with MetLife Stadium.
The convergence of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has captivated the Swiftie nation.
Norm Hall | Getty Images; Cooper Neill | Getty Images
That’s when Swift, 33, first answered breathless speculation about her involvement with Kelce, also 33 (he turns 34 Thursday).Taylor Swift (front, center) takes in the game with her backup singer Melanie Nyema, left, and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, right.After the Chiefs defeated the Bears in the Sept. 24 game, Swift and Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl champ, were seen exiting the game in his
🚨| Sophie Turner is also at the suite with Taylor Swift to support Travis Kelce at the “Chiefs vs Jets” game!friendship bracelet“I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court,” Kelce said on his podcast. “I told her, you know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead (Stadium), you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit. So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”September 24, 2023
“Shout out to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy,” Kelce said on the podcast. “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, you know, the friends and family. She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that, you know, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course.”
“To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there, that sh-- was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember,” he said.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our