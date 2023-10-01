Taylor Swift comes to Chiefs-Jets, and the NFL gets an even bigger spotlight

Travis Kelce is ‘on the roller coaster of life,’ thanks to Taylor Swift

The first question of the segment: “What’s a field goal?” “A field goal is when you kick the ball through the uprights,” Jason said, noting that it’s worth three points. “Why would you want to do that?” Travis asked, adding that “you settle for three points” because “the goal is always to get the ball in the end zone” for a touchdown.Then the guys were asked to explain what a “down” is.“When an offense gets the ball, they have four tries to get four downs to get 10 yards,” Jason said. “A down occurs when either someone has been tackled to the ground or the ball has been rendered incomplete unless you get 10 or more yards. Then you get a fresh set of downs and you start over.”

“Every time the ball is snapped, that is a down,” Travis simplified, with Jason adding that “a down is an attempt to get 10 yards and all this is measured by guys with chains.” And finally, what is the deal with the tight end position, they were asked. “It’s a combo position,” Travis said.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

'Taylor Swift Effect' boosts ticket sales for upcoming Chiefs-Jets gameFans don't yet know if Taylor Swift will watch Travis Kelce play the Jets on Oct. 1 – but they're apparently scooping up tickets, just in case.

NFL Debuts Taylor Swift Promo for the Chiefs vs Jets GameThe NFL released a new Taylor Swift-themed promo video for the upcoming Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets game

Taylor Swift boosts NFL ticket prices for Chiefs vs. Jets by over 40%There’s no shaking off the Swift-Kelce fever. Swift's attendance at the game last Sunday was a resounding success for the NFL.

Ticket prices skyrocket amid rumors of Taylor Swift attending Chiefs-Jets game in New JerseyIt's only a rumor that Taylor Swift may be attending Sunday night's Chiefs-Jets game in New Jersey but, that apparently is more than enough to send ticket price

'Taylor Swift Effect' boosts ticket sales for upcoming Chiefs-Jets gameStubHub, a ticket resale platform, saw a 175% jump in Chiefs-Jets ticket sales three days after Swift's appearance at the Sept. 24 Chiefs game.

Travis Kelce arrives at hotel ahead of Chiefs-Jets matchup, Taylor Swift’s expected attendanceTravis Kelce is ready to “party on” in New Jersey.

Travis Kelce is ‘on the roller coaster of life,’ thanks to Taylor Swift

The first question of the segment: “What’s a field goal?”

“A field goal is when you kick the ball through the uprights,” Jason said, noting that it’s worth three points. “Why would you want to do that?” Travis asked, adding that “you settle for three points” because “the goal is always to get the ball in the end zone” for a touchdown.Then the guys were asked to explain what a “down” is.“When an offense gets the ball, they have four tries to get four downs to get 10 yards,” Jason said. “A down occurs when either someone has been tackled to the ground or the ball has been rendered incomplete unless you get 10 or more yards. Then you get a fresh set of downs and you start over.”

“Every time the ball is snapped, that is a down,” Travis simplified, with Jason adding that “a down is an attempt to get 10 yards and all this is measured by guys with chains.”

And finally, what is the deal with the tight end position, they were asked. “It’s a combo position,” Travis said. “You do a lot of what the offensive linemen do, which are the big fatties like Jason [the Eagles’ center] and then you do what the receivers do.”

Jason stripped that down to its essence: “The tight end basically is a Chippendale’s position.”

In the podcast, Travis noted that his life had changed dramatically before the Sept. 24 game.

“I’m on the roller coaster, man,” he said, “the roller coaster of life.”