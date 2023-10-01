Chiefs trying to ‘focus on football’ as Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance consumes NFL

Taylor Swift reacts to the Chiefs’ game on Sept. 24, 2023.on his “New Heights” podcast.

“I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her, the friends, and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light, and on top of that the day went perfect for the Chiefs,”With the buzz surrounding his personal life growing, Kelce added that he intends to keep certain aspects private moving forward.

Taylor Swift watched the Chiefs-Bears game with Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce.Follow along with Page Six for the latest in the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce courtship “She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows, like the McAfee show and any other show I go on from here on out, like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend,” Kelce said.

Read more:

nypost »

Every Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift-themed prop bet on FanDuel for Chiefs-JetsIt's not every week that prop bets inspired by a relationship between an eight-time Pro Bowler and a 12-time Grammy Award winner are available.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Welcome to New York’ Soundtracks Chiefs vs. Jets Game Promo Starring Travis KelceThe placement comes shortly after Fox Sports reported their request to use the pop star’s music had been denied.

How to watch 'Sunday Night Football' with the Chiefs, Jets and Taylor SwiftThe 'Anti-Hero' singer plans to attend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs' road game against the New York Jets this weekend.

How to bet on Travis Kelce’s budding Taylor Swift romance in Chiefs-Jets gameFanDuel Sportsbook is offering exclusive Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce-themed bets for Jets-Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football.”

Chiefs Fans React To Travis Kelce Dating Taylor SwiftWith news spreading that pop star Taylor Swift is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, The Onion asked Chiefs fans what they thought about the power couple, and this is what they said.

Taylor Swift spotted leaving Travis Kelce’s mansion with his family before Chiefs gameThis week in celebrity news, the plot thickens with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Britney Spears speaks out and Kroy Biermann still wants to divorce Kim Zolciak despite all the sex they’re h…

Taylor Swift reacts to the Chiefs’ game on Sept. 24, 2023.on his “New Heights” podcast.

“I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her, the friends, and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light, and on top of that the day went perfect for the Chiefs,”With the buzz surrounding his personal life growing, Kelce added that he intends to keep certain aspects private moving forward.

Taylor Swift watched the Chiefs-Bears game with Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce.Follow along with Page Six for the latest in the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce courtship

“She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows, like the McAfee show and any other show I go on from here on out, like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend,” Kelce said.

“So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying alright now will have to be kind of where I keep it.”over the summer, the two were first linked romantically in September.