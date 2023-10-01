Chiefs trying to ‘focus on football’ as Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance consumes NFL

Taylor Swift reacts to the Chiefs’ game on Sept. 24, 2023.on his “New Heights” podcast.
“I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her, the friends, and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light, and on top of that the day went perfect for the Chiefs,”With the buzz surrounding his personal life growing, Kelce added that he intends to keep certain aspects private moving forward.
Taylor Swift watched the Chiefs-Bears game with Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce.Follow along with Page Six for the latest in the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce courtship “She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows, like the McAfee show and any other show I go on from here on out, like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend,” Kelce said.
Taylor Swift reacts to the Chiefs’ game on Sept. 24, 2023.on his “New Heights” podcast.
“I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her, the friends, and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light, and on top of that the day went perfect for the Chiefs,”With the buzz surrounding his personal life growing, Kelce added that he intends to keep certain aspects private moving forward.
Taylor Swift watched the Chiefs-Bears game with Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce.Follow along with Page Six for the latest in the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce courtship
“She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows, like the McAfee show and any other show I go on from here on out, like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend,” Kelce said.
“So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying alright now will have to be kind of where I keep it.”over the summer, the two were first linked romantically in September.