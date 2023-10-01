Jets have shot to stun NFL world and Taylor Swift if they can upset Chiefs

It’s been quite a week for the Jets, and Sunday night will be no different as they face the defending champion Chiefs and all the Taylor Swift noise. “I would have hoped that things would have gone better for us,” Wilson said. “I understand the frustration with the outside, and I get it because it hasn’t been as good as what I have wanted either.

All I can do is just progressively keep trying to work to improve and get better. I think it comes down to just that. Ignoring the noise and focusing on the things I need to focus on.”

There were signs of frustration last week in the loss to the Patriots with a few heated sideline conversations. The Jets are 1-2, but it already feels like the season is on the verge of slipping away from them.

Kansas City comes to MetLife Stadium with the No. 5 offense in the NFL and the No. 6 defense. Though the focus will be on Mahomes and Travis Kelce, the Chiefs defense might be the key to this game. Taylor Swift, who attended last week’s Chiefs game to watch Travis Kelce play, will be attending Sunday night’s game at MetLife Stadium.The Chiefs (2-1) have allowed just three offensive touchdowns this season. headtopics.com

