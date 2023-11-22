New Yorkers Share Their Black Friday Shopping Hates

From the dangerous doorbuster dash to clueless clerks, here's what New Yorkers said they hated about Black Friday and holiday shopping, according to this archived FOX 5 NY report. Originally aired November 28, 2005.If you didn't already guess it from a barrage of sales ads in your inbox, the holiday shopping season is upon us.
AndWhile Black Friday may no longer look like the crowd-filled, in-person mayhem that it was just decades ago — in large part due to the rising dependence on online shopping that was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic — the holiday sales event is still slated to attract millions of consumers. The National Retail Federation projects that an estimated 182 million are planning to shop in-stores and online through the five-day Thanksgiving weekend. Black Friday is set to lead the charge, making up for 130.7 million of the potential shoppers. At the same time, economists note that fear of inflation, while down from a year ago, is still a concern looming in consumers' minds — and could lead to somewhat modest spending this seaso
