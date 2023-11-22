New Yorkers Share Their Black Friday Shopping Hates

From the dangerous doorbuster dash to clueless clerks, here's what New Yorkers said they hated about Black Friday and holiday shopping, according to this archived FOX 5 NY report. Originally aired November 28, 2005.If you didn't already guess it from a barrage of sales ads in your inbox, the holiday shopping season is upon us.

AndWhile Black Friday may no longer look like the crowd-filled, in-person mayhem that it was just decades ago — in large part due to the rising dependence on online shopping that was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic — the holiday sales event is still slated to attract millions of consumers. The National Retail Federation projects that an estimated 182 million are planning to shop in-stores and online through the five-day Thanksgiving weekend. Black Friday is set to lead the charge, making up for 130.7 million of the potential shoppers. At the same time, economists note that fear of inflation, while down from a year ago, is still a concern looming in consumers' minds — and could lead to somewhat modest spending this seaso





FOX4 » / 🏆 289. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Black Friday 2022: Best Amazon Black Friday DealsFrom Apple Airpods to Bose headphones, here are the best Black Friday deals that are already live on Amazon.

Source: Variety - 🏆 108. / 63 Read more »

Medik8 Black Friday Sale: Get 20% Off in John Lewis Pre-Black Friday EventMedik8 is currently 20% off in the John Lewis Black Friday sale, including the beloved Crystal Retinal. Loyal followers of Medik8 will know that the brand’s premium skincare products rarely go on sale. Last year, the brand offered a 30% off blanket Black Friday discount. We can’t be sure if the same discount will apply to this year’s Black Friday event.

Source: RedMagDaily - 🏆 312. / 61 Read more »

Walmart's Black Friday sale has 60% off a Eufy self-emptying robot vacuumShop this early Black Friday robot vacuum deal during the Walmart Black Friday sale.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

New Yorkers and New Jerseyans weigh in on their favorite 'unexpected art' around NYCNew Yorkers and New Jerseyans weigh in on their favorite 'unexpected art' around NYC

Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »

Save $150 on the New Beats Studio Pro Headphones at Amazon's Early Black Friday SaleAmazon has Beats noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds up to 43% off ahead of the holidays.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Get in loser — 'Mean Girls' cast reunite for new Black Friday adThe cast of 'Mean Girls' appear in Walmart ad for Black Friday deals

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »