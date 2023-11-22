Invasive 'Super Pigs' from Canada Threaten Northern US States

An exploding population of hard-to-eradicate “super pigs” in Canada is threatening to spill south of the border, and northern states like Minnesota, North Dakota and Montana are taking steps to stop the invasion. In Canada, the wild pigs roaming Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba pose a new threat. They are often crossbreeds that combine the survival skills of wild Eurasian boar with the size and high fertility of domestic swine to create a “super pig” that's spreading out of control.

Ryan Brook, a professor at the University of Saskatchewan and one of Canada's leading authorities on the problem, calls feral swine, “the most invasive animal on the planet" and “an ecological train wreck.” Pigs are not native to North America. While they've roamed parts of the continent for centuries, Canada's problem dates back only to the 1980s when it encouraged farmers to raise wild boar, Brook said. The market collapsed after peaking in 2001 and some frustrated farmers simply cut their fences, setting the animals fre





WTHRcom » / 🏆 329. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Usher's epic Super Bowl halftime show has been in the works for three decades!Usher Raymond, Super Bowl Halftime Show, Super Bowl performance, Super Bowl halftime, Las Vegas residency

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »

Northern States Prepare to Stop Invasion of Wild Pigs from CanadaAn exploding population of hard-to-eradicate “super pigs” in Canada is threatening to spill south of the border, and northern states like Minnesota, North Dakota and Montana are taking steps to stop the invasion.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Dragon Ball Super's Manga Made A Great Pan Moment From Super Hero Even BetterThe Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero manga adaptation makes Pan's best moment from the movie even better.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Canada's chief accessibility officer says Air Canada forgot her wheelchair: 'I was furious'Canada’s top government official in charge of helping people with physical disabilities blasted the national airline, Air Canada, for forgetting to bring her wheelchair aboard a cross-country…

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

SEC: Staley, South Carolina build super teams from ground up to face LSU's super squadDawn Staley is fan of super teams, particularly the homegrown way she's built them in much of her 16 seasons at South Carolina. Staley hopes the Gamecocks are ready this season to face defending national champion LSU, which is favored to win the Southeastern Conference this season and features the top two transfers from this offseason.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Super Shenron SCRBandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »