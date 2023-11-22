Japanese Filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda's Latest Film Wins Prizes at Cannes

The latest from Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda won several prizes at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year—and is one of the finest works yet from the celebrated auteur.-style tale about school bullying that’s told from three related characters’ distinctive points of view.

Though assuming the general form of Akira Kurosawa’s 1950 classic, however, Kore-eda’s latest is less an inquiry into truth’s subjectivity (and thus unknowability) than a study of its complexity, as well as a rumination on universal desires to be heard, understood, accepted, and respected. It’s also a portrait of child abuse of both an intentional and accidental variety, and of the lies we tell ourselves and each other—and the grief, fury, and self-recriminations they breed. Winner of the 2023’s Best Screenplay and Queer Palm awards, it’s one of the director’s finest, its thematic scope and emotional power growing with each new revelation.(in theaters Nov. 22 in New York and De





