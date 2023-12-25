Nativity Scene in Bethlehem Church Depicts Jesus in Gaza Rubble

Every now and then an image perfectly captures the moment, in all its light or darkness.I was struck by the creche that was set up in Bethlehem’s Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church after that city’s Christians canceled this year’s Christmas celebrations. You’ve probably seen it: it shows the Nativity scene, as all such displays do, but the newborn infant Jesus is lying in the ruins of a concrete building.“God is under the rubble in Gaza,” says the pastor who created the creche, Rev.

Munther Isaac. “This is where we find God right now.”I’m not a Christian, if Christianity means embracing the theology of a threefold God and the idea of Jesus as the sole source of personal salvation. But I love the teachings of Jesus as they’ve been conveyed. And I’ve been deeply moved by the meaning of the Christmas story, even if I can’t accept it literally. It says that God, the most powerful entity that ever was or ever could be, chose to enter this world in the most helpless form we humans can imagine: a newborn infant. And not just any infant, either. A Jewish infant. A homeless infan





commondreams » / 🏆 530. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bethlehem's Christmas festivities scaled back in solidarity with GazaWith heavy fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, Bethlehem has scaled back its Christmas festivities in solidarity with the Palestinian population. The city, revered by Christians as the birthplace of Jesus Christ, is almost deserted this year.

Source: CNN - 🏆 4. / 95 Read more »

Bethlehem's Christmas Celebrations Canceled Due to Israel-Hamas WarThe typically bustling biblical birthplace of Jesus looks like a ghost town on Christmas Eve, with celebrations in Bethlehem called off due to the Israel-Hamas war.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

War in Gaza Continues with Hamas' Attack into IsraelThe war in Gaza continues as Hamas launches an attack into Israel, resulting in casualties and further negotiations for the release of hostages. However, the offensive has had little effect on Hamas' rule.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

UN Security Council Approves Deal for GazaThe United Nations Security Council approved a deal for Gaza, with the United States abstaining from the final vote. The deal aims to secure the release of hostages and halt the fighting.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Israeli Offensive in Gaza: One of the Deadliest and Most Destructive in HistoryExperts say that the Israeli offensive in Gaza, which has caused immense destruction and loss of life, is one of the deadliest and most destructive in history. The offensive has surpassed the destruction caused in Syria's Aleppo, Ukraine's Mariupol, and the Allied bombing of Germany in World War II. The Israeli military has not provided much information about the types of bombs and artillery used, but experts believe that the majority of bombs dropped in Gaza are made in the U.S. These include powerful 'bunker-busters' that have caused significant casualties in densely populated areas. With the Palestinian death toll nearing 20,000, the international community is urging for a cease-fire.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Colorado Joins International Day of Action for GazaAbout 1,000 people of Colorado join the rest of the world in an International Day of Action to demand an immediate ceasefire, an end to US aid to Israel, and an end to the siege on Gaza in front of Colorado State Capitol building in Denver, Colorado on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »