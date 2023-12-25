Nikki Glaser Promotes Work with Unique Documentary Photography

One of my favorite comedians, Nikki Glaser, is using my photos to promote her work on social media. This opportunity allows me to showcase my unique black and white 35mm documentary photography style and expand conversations about modern photography. I am grateful to Nikki and her team for taking a chance with me.





petapixel » / 🏆 527. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AFP Action Supports Nikki Haley in GOP Primary ContestAFP Action announces its full support for Nikki Haley in her campaign to defeat former President Donald Trump in the GOP primary contest. Haley is seen as a strong leader who can tackle the nation's challenges and secure a victory against Joe Biden.

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Nikki Haley Draws Diverse Support at Campaign EventsFormer U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley draws diverse support at her campaign events, appealing to both pro-life voters and those who support transgender athletes' participation in women's sports. She also focuses on education issues and addresses concerns about election fraud.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

University of Utah Students Inspired by Dr. Joselli Deans' Work on Black History in BalletStudents at the University of Utah's School of Dance talk about how Dr. Joselli Deans' research on Black history in ballet has influenced them and given them courage to share their own stories.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia Work Together to Perfect Diplomatic DressingKate Middleton and Queen Letizia have a unique relationship and are working together to perfect the art of diplomatic dressing. During a state visit with the South Korean President and First Lady, Kate wowed in a red cape and matching dress by Catherine Walker.

Source: marieclaire - 🏆 102. / 63 Read more »

Understanding Artificial Pacemakers and DefibrillatorsLearn how artificial pacemakers and defibrillators work to keep the heart beating and prevent malfunctions.

Source: DiscoverMag - 🏆 459. / 53 Read more »

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says more Americans have died from fentanyl than from Iraq, Afghanistan, and Vietnam wars combinedAddressing a conference room full of New Hampshire voters, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley shared a grave statistic about the synthetic opioid fentanyl. "We’ve had more Americans die of fentanyl than the Iraq, Afghanistan, and Vietnam wars, combined," the former South Carolina governor said Dec. 14 at the Atkinson Resort and Country Club in Atkinson. Federal data shows Haley’s math is accurate when measuring national fentanyl deaths against U.S. military deaths.

Source: PolitiFact - 🏆 17. / 71 Read more »