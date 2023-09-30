My Hero Academia Season 7: Story, Characters, & Everything We Know So Far

Everything to know about MHA's upcoming season. Latest News on My Hero Academia Season 7 My Hero Academia season 7 was announced on March 25, 2023, following the airing of the final episode of season 6.

No details were revealed about it other than that it was entering production, meaning that at this time there is no known release date for My Hero Academia season 7. Given past patterns, it will likely be a year to a year and a half from that time before season 7 debuts, which would suggest a late Spring or even Summer 2024 release date. However, it's important to remember that this is only speculation, and fans would be best advised to wait for an official announcement as its release draws closer.

The Story of My Hero Academia Season 7 My Hero Academia season 7 will open with what's known as the Star and Stripe arc, following the American character who was introduced at the tail end of the sixth season, Star and Stripe. From there, the story progresses into its last arc, the Final War arc, which chronicles the ultimate clash between the assembled hero and villain forces, deciding the fate of Japan and quite likely the world.

