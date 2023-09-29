Fake Profile Season 2: Confirmation, Release Date Speculation, Cast & Everything We Know

Everything we know about Fake Profile season 2. What will happen in Fake Profile season 2 is impossible to predict, and therein lies the appeal of the show.

Featuring more twists than even the most complex TV dramas, Fake Profile is a quintessential telenovela with over-the-top swerves and romance. Unlike the usual telenovela format which releases a ton of episodes each season, Fake Profile followed the Netflix formula and packed all of its drama into 10 streamlined episodes. As such, Fake Profile joins many of the other great non-English language Netflix originals that have found their way to the streaming service and gained an international audience because of its exposure on the platform.

The Most Recent Fake Profile Season 2 News The most recent news for Fake Profile season 2 came in June 2023 when Netflix announced that they'd greenlit the Columbian telenovela for a second season. There's been little in the way of updates on the development of the next season since then.

Read more:

screenrant »

Krapopolis Season 2: Renewal, Release Date Prediction & Everything We KnowKrapopolis season 2 is already confirmed by Fox, and here's what we know about Tyrannis's return when the next installment arrives.

Loki Season 2: Everything to Remember From the MCU So FarHere's what you need to know about the MCU lore ahead of Loki's new episodes.

The Neighborhood Season 6: Renewal, Release Date Prediction & Everything We KnowThe Neighborhood season 6 is coming to CBS, and there's already plenty to digest ahead of Calvin and Dave's return.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4: News, Cast & Everything We KnowWhat do we know about the upcoming RHUGT season 4?

Selling Sunset Season 7: Potential Release Date, Potential Cast, & Everything We KnowWhat we know about Selling Sunset season 7.

Everything We Know About 'The Kardashians' Season FiveThe drama never stops for TV's most famous family