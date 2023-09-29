My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Teases All For One's Reunion With Deku

As the final arc continues, the worst reunion for My Hero Academia's heroes might be on its way. Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 401, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

Toshinori Yagi has done the impossible in recent chapters, managing to halt All For One from joining Shigaraki's side. While All Might hasn't been able to call upon the power of One For All, his vehicle Hercules was able to give him a suit of armor that was able to do damage to his arch-rival. Yagi received aid from a very unexpected place as the Hero Killer Stain hit the scene and attempted to stop All For One from giving Shigaraki a major leg-up in his fight against Deku.

A Horrible Reunion On The WayDeku and Shigaraki's fight began a number of chapters ago in My Hero Academia's manga, as the two latest recipients of All For One and One For All battle for the future of Hero Society. As we witness in Chapter 401, Stain is now downed by All For One and All Might has lost the majority of his armor, now attempting to crawl his way to his bitter foe.

