Miami Loses to Monterrey in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals

Miami suffers defeat to Monterrey in Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals after a red card in the second half. The match started well for Miami with a goal from Tomas Aviles, but they faced setbacks with an injury and a red card.

Monterrey capitalized on Miami's weakened defense and scored a late goal to secure a 2-1 victory.

Monterrey defeats Inter Miami in CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals
Monterrey came from behind to defeat Inter Miami 2-1 in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals. Lionel Messi was absent due to injury.

Messi vuelve a entrenar, pero sigue en duda para enfrentar a Monterrey en CONCACAF
Lionel Messi regresó el martes a los entrenamientos del Inter Miami, pero el astro argentino todavía está en duda para jugar ante el Monterrey por los cuartos de final de la Copa de Campeones de la CONCACAF, dijo el técnico argentino Gerardo Martino.

