One Person Killed in Car Crash in Malibu Hills

One person was killed Wednesday after a car careened off the road in the Malibu hills, authorities said. The deadly crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. on Malibu Canyon Road near Adamson Flat, less than two miles north of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash shut down traffic in both directions of Malibu Canyon Road, a two-lane stretch that cuts through the Santa Monica Mountains, uniting Calabasas with Malibu and Pacific Coast Highway.

The road curves along the hills and can be treacherous, with steep drop-offs into the canyon below. The passage has been the site of multiple fatal crashes over the years. Aerial footage Wednesday night from KTLA-TV showed a gray-silver vehicle had tumbled more than 100 feet off the cliffside into the brush and rocky ravine below. Firefighters were traversing the canyon to reach the vehicle. It's unclear what led to the crash, which is under investigation by the CHP. The L.A

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



latimes / 🏆 11. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

One person killed, one injured in shooting at Chula Vista apartment complexPolice responded to the Salerno Luxury Rentals apartment complex shortly after 1:30 a.m. and found a man with a fatal gunshot wound outside the complex and one inside who had been shot in the face

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Shooting at Chula Vista apartment complex leaves one person dead, one seriously injuredUnder a plea agreement, 41-year-old political consultant Jesus Cardenas will likely be sentenced to probation.

Source: CBS8 - 🏆 335. / 59 Read more »

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight Montgomery shootingMontgomery police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured overnight.

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »

JSO: One dead, one injured, one detained after two separate Tuesday night shootings in JacksonvilleThe man in his late teens/early 20s was found with multiple gunshot wounds when officers responded, according to Jacksonville police, as another man was detained.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

Lawmakers demand answers after federal workers hold in-person rally to protest in-person workNormally, Republicans would celebrate the fact that federal workers showed up at their office. But the employees who came to the Labor Department's Boston office last week weren't there to work -- they were there, in person, to protest having to show up for in-person work.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Person to Person with Norah O'DonnellO'Donnell speaks with astronaut Peggy Whitson, Luke Russert, and Mikaela Shiffrin about their experiences and achievements.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »