Monterrey defeats Inter Miami in CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals

With goals from Maximiliano Meza and Jorge Rodríguez in the second half, Monterrey took advantage of Lionel Messi's absence and came from behind to defeat Inter Miami 2-1 in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals. Argentine defender Tomás Avilés opened the scoring for the MLS team in the 18th minute, but Meza equalized in the 69th minute and Rodríguez scored the winning goal in the 89th minute.

Messi has been sidelined with a muscle injury since March 13th and it is uncertain if he will be able to return for the second leg. Monterrey now only needs a draw to advance to the semifinals of the tournament, which grants the winner a spot in next year's Club World Cup

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC: Stream the CONCACAF Champions Cup LiveInter Miami CF hosts Nashville SC today in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Here's how to watch the match live.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Messi, descartado para partido del Inter Miami ante MonterreyLionel Messi no vistió siquiera el uniforme del Inter Miami, que enfrentaba el miércoles al Monterrey de México en el partido de ida de los cuartos de final en la Copa de Campeones de la CONCACAF.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Lionel Messi out for Inter Miami's CCC 1st leg against MonterreyLionel Messi will not feature against CF Monterrey in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal clash due to an ongoing right hamstring issue.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

DC United vs Inter Miami Predictions and Picks: Messi-Less Miami In TroubleMajor League Soccer odds, picks and predictions for DC United vs Inter Miami for March 16. MLS betting free picks for side, total and more.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Predictions and Picks: Weak Miami Back Line Gets ExposedMajor League Soccer odds, picks, and predictions for Inter Miami vs CF Montreal for March 10. MLS betting free picks for side, total, and more.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Messi vuelve a entrenar, pero sigue en duda para enfrentar a Monterrey en CONCACAFLionel Messi regresó el martes a los entrenamientos del Inter Miami, pero el astro argentino todavía está en duda para jugar ante el Monterrey por los cuartos de final de la Copa de Campeones de la CONCACAF, dijo el técnico argentino Gerardo Martino.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »