Inter Miami suffers loss in Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal without Lionel Messi

No Lionel Messi? Big problem for Inter Miami. With their injured superstar looking on in street clothes in South Florida, the Herons squandered a 1-0 first half lead against Liga MX powerhouse Monterrey on Wednesday and went on to lose the opening match of the two-game, home and home, total-goals-wins series in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal 2-1.

Nineteen-year-old center back Tomás Avilés scored in the 19th minute for Miami, but Maximiliano Meza equalized just moments after the hosts had been reduced to 10 men. The strike gave Los Rayados a potentially tie-breaking away goal, and Jorge Rodríguez added a backbreaking second one late, giving Monterrey the aggregate advantage as the teams head to Mexico for next week’s decisive rematch — one Miami must hope that Messi, who has been nursing a hamstring ailment since last month, could be available for. Here are a few quick takeaways following Wednesday’s contes

