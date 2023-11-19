Mercedes-Benz Launches Electric Class 8 Truck for European Market

Mercedes-Benz has launched the eActros 600, an electric-powered Class 8 truck for the European market. With its unique design and three electric motors, it offers a different approach to trucking. While Tesla's Semi is still in the pilot phase, the eActros 600's performance and range seem to be superior. In the competitive Class 8 truck category, where time and energy are crucial, technologies that save both are eagerly adopted by truck operators.
