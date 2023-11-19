Mercedes-Benz Launches Electric Class 8 Truck for European Market

Mercedes-Benz has launched the eActros 600, an electric-powered Class 8 truck for the European market. With its unique design and three electric motors, it offers a different approach to trucking. While Tesla's Semi is still in the pilot phase, the eActros 600's performance and range seem to be superior. In the competitive Class 8 truck category, where time and energy are crucial, technologies that save both are eagerly adopted by truck operators.





🏆 181. MotorTrend » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mercedes-Benz Inaugurates First EV Charging Hub in North AmericaMercedes-Benz inaugurated its first EV charging hub in North America today. It's located at the headquarters of Mercedes-Benz USA in Sandy Springs, Georgia. With the official start of the Mercedes-Benz Charging Network, established by Mercedes-Benz HPC North America – a joint venture between Mercedes-Benz and MN8 Energy – the company aims to deliver a fast, reliable, premium charging experience for drivers of all EV brands.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 181. / 28,125 Read more »

Ferrari 499P Modificata, 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class: This Week's Top PhotosA Ferrari track car, the updated G-Class, and a Ringbrothers Dodge Charger all made headlines this week.

Source: motorauthority - 🏆 181. / 28,125 Read more »

2024 Cadillac Celestiq, 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class: Today's Car NewsCadillac's flagship EV, Mercedes' updated G-Class, and Manthey's upgrades for the 911 GT3 RS all made headlines today.

Source: motorauthority - 🏆 181. / 28,125 Read more »

2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class spied with updatesMercedes is preparing what's likely to be the first of multiple updates for the second-generation G-Class.

Source: motorauthority - 🏆 181. / 28,125 Read more »

2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Is Getting Trick Kinetic Suspension Like McLaren And RivianThe new kinetic suspension system of the 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class will improve both its on-road and off-road prowess

Source: Carscoop - 🏆 181. / 28,125 Read more »

Style comes at steep premium with 2024 Mercedes GLC CoupeA redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe is headed to showrooms shortly.

Source: motorauthority - 🏆 181. / 28,125 Read more »