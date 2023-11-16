Mercedes-Benz Inaugurates First EV Charging Hub in North America

Mercedes-Benz inaugurated its first EV charging hub in North America today. It's located at the headquarters of Mercedes-Benz USA in Sandy Springs, Georgia. With the official start of the Mercedes-Benz Charging Network, established by Mercedes-Benz HPC North America – a joint venture between Mercedes-Benz and MN8 Energy – the company aims to deliver a fast, reliable, premium charging experience for drivers of all EV brands.

In terms of charging speed, Mercedes-Benz says that the first chargers, provided by ChargePoint, are all capable of charging rates of up to 400 kilowatts, which is more than the current generation of electric cars can accept. ChargePoint says that it can even supply chargers with an output of 500 kW. According to the press release, the company expects that at least certain EVs will be able to charge from 10 to 80 percent state-of-charge (SOC) in less than 20 minutes

