Style comes at steep premium with 2024 Mercedes GLC Coupe

went on sale earlier year, and it will be joined in showrooms late this year by its GLC-Class Coupe variant which Mercedes has confirmed will arrive with a starting price of $58,150, including destination.

That's close to $10,000 more than the starting price of the regular GLC-Class, but the benefit is the distinct muscular body and rakish coupe-like design that the GLC-Class Coupe delivers. Mercedes has already opened the order books. The first orders to be fulfilled will be those with the available AMG Line sports package, which bumps the starting price up to $61,000, including destination.

The GLC-Class Coupe comes standard with a digital cockpit consisting of a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 11.9-inch infotainment touchscreen. Also standard is a wireless phone charger, heated seats, and a panoramic sunroof. While color and trim choices continue to be selected individually, some popular options have been grouped into Pinnacle, Driver Assistance, and Night packages. headtopics.com

Only the one grade is currently available, a GLC 300 with standard all-wheel drive and a 2.0-liter turbo-4 paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The engine delivers 255 hp on its own but can receive a temporary 23-hp boost from the mild-hybrid system. Mercedes quotes a 0-60 mph time of 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 130 mph.grades from AMG are coming, delivering 416 and 671 hp, respectively. The GLC 43 is due in early 2024 while the GLC 63 S E Performance will arrive later that year.

United States Headlines Read more: motorauthority »

Junkyard Gem: 1985 BMW 635CSiA 1985 BMW 635CSI 6-Series coupe, found in a Northern California wrecking yard. Read more ⮕

Daihatsu Vision Copen Rendered In Production-Friendly Roadster And Coupe VersionsNot many changes were required since the original concept already had production-ready looks Read more ⮕

Toyota shows off fully electric GR-type sports coupe conceptA possible—or maybe likely— third sports car to slot alongside the GR86 and GR Supra Read more ⮕

Capricorn Horoscope November 2023: Networking in StyleIt’s all about who you know. Read more ⮕

Letters: Lawmakers have to take action to stop the horrors of assault-style weaponsThe importance of legislation focused on assault-style weapons is becoming increasingly paramount. Read more ⮕

Dua Lipa Doubles Down on Minimalist Style in an Unexpected Leather DressDua Lipa attended the AFI Fest 2023 wearing an unexpected black leather Gucci dress that signals a new era Read more ⮕