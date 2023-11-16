Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Out for Season with Knee Injury

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury. The NFL has seen a series of high-profile quarterback injuries this season.





🏆 15. washingtonpost » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bengals' Quarterback Joe Burrow Suffers Wrist InjuryQuarterback Joe Burrow suffered a torn ligament in his wrist during the Bengals' loss to the Ravens. An MRI exam confirmed the injury and surgery is likely. Burrow expressed disappointment but remains determined to overcome the setback.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »

Does Joe Burrow still claim Ohio State as much as the Buckeyes claim him? Buckeye BreakfastBengals quarterback Joe Burrow reveals his thoughts on his time at Ohio State.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »

Cincinnati Bengals looking for more scoring from Joe Burrow and the offense following bye weekThe Cincinnati Bengals have surprised a lot of people by opening the season 3-3 — and not in a good way. The Bengals were expected to make a deep run into the playoffs. But a team that is fortunate to be at .500 at the bye week hasn’t dazzled anyone.

Source: AP - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »

Quarterbacks Joe Burrow and C.J. Stroud face off as the Bengals host TexansTwo quarterbacks on a roll will take the field against each other when the Cincinnati Bengals host the Houston Texans on Sunday. C.J. Stroud set the NFL record for most yards passing by a rookie last Sunday by throwing for 470 yards and five touchdowns as the Texans beat Tampa Bay.

Source: AP - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »

Joe Burrow, Bengals strike early against BillsBurrow capped off the first drive with a 7-yard TD pass, and Joe Mixon followed with a scoring run as the Bengals' offense started strong.

Source: espn - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »

Joe Burrow, Bengals roll through Bills to win fourth straight gameJoe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals took care of business at home on Sunday night, defeating the Buffalo Bills to win their fourth straight game.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »