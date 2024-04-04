Martin Luther King III and Family Visit National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis

Martin Luther King III, his wife Arndrea Waters King , and their daughter Yolanda Renee King visited the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis to commemorate the 56th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

's assassination. The King family emphasized the importance of peace, justice, and equity in eliminating racism, bigotry, violence, and poverty.

Martin Luther King III and Family Visit Memphis to Commemorate Dr. King's LegacyMartin Luther King III, his wife Arndrea Waters King and their daughter, Yolanda Renee King, made a rare visit to Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday to mark the 56th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination. They visited the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel, where Dr. King was shot and killed in 1968. The King family emphasized the importance of commemorating Dr. King's memory and legacy, especially in a time when history is being attacked.

