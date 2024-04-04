Multi-Million Dollar Cash Heist in Los Angeles

Very few people reportedly knew about the tens of millions in cash inside a high-security vault in the San Fernando Valley . But on Easter Sunday night, a crew of highly sophisticated thieves snatched as much as $30 million in cash from a Los Angeles money storage facility without tripping any alarms or causing noticeable damage.

The FBI confirmed the occurrence of a multi-million dollar theft in the Sylmar neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley.

Cash Theft Los Angeles San Fernando Valley High-Security Vault

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

