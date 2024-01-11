Man Arrested for Carrying Flag During Capitol Riot

A man identified as Carlos Ayala was seen carrying a black flag with the words 'We the People' and 'DEFEND' during the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. The flag, which depicted an M-16-style rifle, was hoisted through a window where a makeshift barricade had been set up by the U.S. Capitol Police. Ayala was arrested and charged with various offenses.





Authorities Still Hunting for Capitol Attack SuspectsWashington's federal courthouse remains flooded with trials, guilty plea hearings and sentencings stemming from what has become the largest criminal investigation in American history. Authorities are still working to identify more than 80 people wanted for acts of violence at the Capitol and to find out who placed pipe bombs outside the Republican and Democratic national committees’ offices the day before the Capitol attack

