Lemon Grove Man to Stand Trial for Multiple Shootings

A Lemon Grove man accused of multiple shootings that left one dead and several others injured was ordered today to stand trial on murder and attempted murder charges. Jaime Gonzalez, 23, is accused of opening fire on seven victims during a shooting spree that unfolded on the night of Jan. 27 in the areas of Bay Terraces, Encanto, and Spring Valley for just over an hour.

Police said they believe the victims were randomly targeted, with Gonzalez accused of driving up to each group, getting out of his car and opening fire. The first shooting happened just after 8 p.m. in Spring Valley, where one person was shot at on Dovecrest Court, according to police. During the preliminary hearing held Wednesday to determine whether Gonzalez should go to trial on the charges, Deputy Luis Duran of the San Diego Sheriff's Department testified that the victim was outside helping a neighbor with her car battery when a silver sedan pulled up alongside him





