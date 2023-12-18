Man Overcomes Depression Through Running and Philanthropy

After learning about America's colonization and mistreatment of Native Americans, a man in Minnesota overcame his depression by taking up running. Over the next fourteen years, he completed numerous marathons, triathlons, and even ran a 145-mile ultra-marathon. He also raised money for the Minneapolis American Indian Center and completed other physical challenges.
