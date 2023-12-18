Man Overcomes Depression Through Running and Philanthropy

After learning about America's colonization and mistreatment of Native Americans, a man in Minnesota overcame his depression by taking up running. Over the next fourteen years, he completed numerous marathons, triathlons, and even ran a 145-mile ultra-marathon. He also raised money for the Minneapolis American Indian Center and completed other physical challenges.





denverwestword » / 🏆 315. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.