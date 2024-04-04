Thousands of articles of children's clothing from Lovey & Grink sold online and in five states have been recalled over a newfound burn hazard . The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the company's recall on Thursday. ' Lovey & Grink Recalls Children's Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard . The recalled children's pajamas violate the flammability regulations for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children,' the U.S. CPSC posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

'Get Refund. CONTACT: 877-360-5470.' The recall includes four types of children's sleepwear, including girl's two-piece pajama sets, girl's nightgowns, boy's two-piece pajama sets and unisex two-piece pajama sets. No injuries have been reported as of Thursday, and 23,720 units were recalled. The clothing was sold in California, New Jersey, Connecticut, New York and Florida, as well as online at loveyandgrink.com, saks.com, bloomingdales.com and maisonette.com from September 2022 through January 202

