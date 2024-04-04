What Does the Angel Number 777 Mean?

If you've been spotting the number seven lately, you may be in luck. Whether you've noticed a series of sevens, like 777, or synchronicities involving the digit, you're experiencing what some refer to as ' angel numbers .' Repeating numerical patterns are associated with different meanings or messages for a specific point in your life. Spotting angel numbers could also be a reminder that you're not alone and have a higher power looking out for you. Here's what to know about 777.

What are angel numbers? Spiritual practitioners believe individuals have spiritual teams guiding their way who communicate through signs and synchronicities. They are especially attracted to numbers, Megan Firester, known on social media as Mystic Michaela. Sets of repeating number patterns — such as 111, 222 or 333 — could provide a message, Firester tells TODAY.co

