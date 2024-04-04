YouTube Introduces Multiview Concert Experience for Fans Unable to Attend in Person

For those unable to make it out to the desert in person, YouTube is introducing a new multiview concert experience , allowing fans around the world to watch up to four of six available live stream stages on their TVs at once while listening to the audio of their choice. No need to choose which of your favorite artists to watch! The weekend one livestream , sponsored by Dunkin’, NYX Professional Makeup, Colgate, Optic White and Red Bull in the U.S.

, will kick off, will begin at the same time on Friday (April 19) before wrapping up on Sunday (April 21). Del Rey will take the stage on Friday (April 12 and 19), with Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Justice, Bizarrap, Deftones, ATEEZ, Everything Always, Peggy Gou, Young Miko, Sabrina Carpenter and more also set to perform

Youtube Multiview Concert Experience Live Stream Fans TV Audio Weekend One Livestream Sponsors Performances No Doubt Lana Del Rey Peso Pluma Lil Uzi Vert Justice Bizarrap Deftones ATEEZ Everything Always Peggy Gou Young Miko Sabrina Carpenter

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



billboard / 🏆 112. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YouTube TV Introduces Multiview Feature for iOS and iPadOSYouTube TV subscribers can now watch several programs at once on smaller devices — not just big TV screens. The multiview feature has rolled out on iOS and iPadOS, with Android support coming soon. However, the feature is primarily focused on sports content.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

YouTube introduces multiview feature for music festival livestreamsYouTube has announced a new multiview feature for its music festival livestreams, allowing viewers to watch up to four stages simultaneously. The feature will let users choose which stage's audio they want to hear, similar to how multiview works for sporting events. However, some question the appeal of watching an artist's set without being able to hear it.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

YouTube TV’s multiview comes to iPhones and iPads in time for March MadnessYouTube TV has rolled out its multiview feature, which lets subscribers watch four sports games at the same time, to iPhone and iPad devices.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

YouTube TV’s Multiview feature now available on iOS devicesCosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

YouTube Introduces Auto-Generated Key Moments for TV AppYouTube is now incorporating key moments on its TV app that will work similar to chapter marks on a DVD, only better. Viewers can instantly jump to the most exciting, important, or hilarious parts of a video.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

YouTube Introduces Self-Labeling for AI-Generated VideosYouTube has introduced a self-labeling feature for creators to disclose AI-generated or synthetic material in their videos. The feature requires creators to disclose content that appears realistic but has been altered or synthesized. Examples include altering real footage, making a real person say or do something they didn't, or showing a realistic-looking scene that didn't happen. The disclosure is not required for beauty filters, background blur effects, or clearly unrealistic content. YouTube's AI-generated content policy aims to protect music labels and artists while providing looser guidelines for others. Deepfake music can be taken down by an artist's label. The process for removing deepfakes of average individuals involves filling out a privacy request form for review by YouTube.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »