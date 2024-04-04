Recall of Lovey & Grink Children's Pajamas and Lounge Dresses

Lovey & Grink children's pajamas and lounge dresses were recalled for violating federal flammability regulations , posing a risk of burn injuries. The recall includes girl's two-piece pajama sets, girl's nightgowns, boy's two-piece pajama sets, and unisex two-piece pajama sets sold in sizes 12 Months to 9/10.

The products were made in Indonesia and have the label RN64664.

