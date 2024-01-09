The 2023 UAW strike was costly for the Big 3 automakers in the US. Live coverage of CES Show in Las Vegas. Impressive debuts and random musings from the event. Rear ingress/egress tricks with electric vans and SUVs are highlighted. Kia plans on making the cute and useful PBV vans.





therealautoblog » / 🏆 528. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

International Investors Show Growing Interest in India's Stock MarketInternational investors are showing a growing interest in India's stock market, with many calling fund manager Abhay Agarwal to inquire about investing in the country. This interest comes as India's stock market hits record highs, crossing $4 trillion in market value. The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has now become the seventh-largest bourse, surpassing Hong Kong.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

Live Events Set to Resume in New York CityRob Toma and his company, Teksupport, are preparing for the return of live events in New York City. After receiving the news, Toma booked 13 shows for when venues reopen to full capacity.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

The Best TV Show Episodes to WatchHighlighting a few individual chapters that particularly stood out from hundreds of hours of viewing

Source: THR - 🏆 411. / 53 Read more »

Marvel Fatigue: Why I'm Not Excited About EchoA longtime MCU fan expresses their lack of excitement for the upcoming show Echo, due to experiencing Marvel fatigue and uninspired Marvel stories. However, they mention being intrigued by a six-minute long battle scene. Echo director Sydney Freeland is interviewed about the show.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Samsung to Market Galaxy S24 as 'AI Phone' with Enhanced AI AbilitiesSamsung will introduce the Galaxy S24 as an 'AI phone' early next year, claiming it to be the world's first AI phone. The device will have enhanced AI abilities, including live call voice translation. Samsung is also trying to trademark 'AI Phone'.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Severe Storms and Possible Tornado Kill Six in TennesseeSix people were killed and dozens injured as severe storms and a possible tornado hit multiple cities in Tennessee. Photos show damaged houses and overturned vehicles. The city's mayor expressed condolences and offered support to the affected families.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »