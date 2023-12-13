Samsung to Market Galaxy S24 as 'AI Phone' with Enhanced AI Abilities

Samsung will market the Galaxy S24 as an 'AI phone' early next year. That's what all leaks say, and Galaxy S leaks are usually correct when they come from reliable sources. Samsung has already introduced Gauss, its own ChatGPT product, and demoed a live call voice translation feature the on-device AI will handle. Samsung has not introduced other AI features for the Galaxy S24, nor is the company tying AI to the Galaxy S24 that strongly ahead of the rumord mid-January 2024 launch event.

But the Galaxy S24 will certainly be the first Galaxy S version with enhanced AI abilities. And I wouldn't be surprised to see Samsung claim the Galaxy S24 is the world's first AI phone. Samsung is apparently trying to get trademarks for 'AI Phone,' no matter how crazy that sounds. A massive leak now reveals more AI features heading to the Galaxy S24 series and possibly other Samsung phones. From the looks of it, we're actually not getting that many unique AI features. In fact, some of them are already available on the Pixel 8 series, Google's first AI phone





