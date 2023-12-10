Severe Storms and Possible Tornado Kill Six in Tennessee

Six people were killed and dozens were injured as severe storms and a possible tornado hit multiple cities in Tennessee. Three people, including a child, died in Montgomery County, while three others were killed in a neighborhood north of downtown. The Clarksville fire department shared photos of damaged houses and overturned vehicles. The city's mayor expressed condolences and offered support to the affected families.





