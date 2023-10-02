Kosovo says Serbia's behaviour same as Russia's before Ukraine invasion

said on Friday it was monitoring a troubling Serbian military build-up along the Kosovo frontier that is destabilising the area, and"There has never been this kind of concentration of troops in recent years," Kosovar Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk in an interview on Monday. "The weaponry they have there, the tanks - it gives us a bad feeling because we don't know how the international community will respond.

She said it was not just the concentration of troops on the edge of its former southern province, whose independence Belgrade does not recognise, but also Serbia's rhetoric and its "methods" resembling Russian behaviour towards Ukraine.

"That's why it is all the more important to take the necessary steps," she said. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said last week he did not intend to order his forces to cross the border into Kosovo because an escalation of the conflict would harm Belgrade's aspirations to join the EU.

Tensions have run high between the two countries since a battle between police and armed ethnic Serbs holed up in a monastery turned a quiet village in northern Kosovo into a virtual war zone 10 days ago. headtopics.com

Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008 after a guerrilla uprising and 1999 NATO intervention, accuses Serbia of arming and supporting the Serb fighters.

Read more:

Reuters »

Serbia's president denies troop buildup near Kosovo, alleges 'campaign of lies' in wake of clashesSerbia’s president has denied reports of a military buildup along the border with Kosovo

Serbia's president denies troop buildup near Kosovo, alleges 'campaign of lies' in wake of clashesSerbia’s president has denied reports of a military buildup along the border with Kosovo.

Serbia's president denies troop buildup near Kosovo, alleges 'campaign of lies' in wake of clashesSerbia’s president has denied reports of a military buildup along the border with Kosovo. The U.S. and the European Union have expressed concern about Serbian army activity in the wake of a shootout in northern Kosovo that killed four people.

Serbia's president denies troop buildup near Kosovo, alleges 'campaign of lies' in wake of clashesSerbia’s president has denied reports of a military buildup along the border with Kosovo.

Serbia's President: No Serbian Troop Buildup Near KosovoSerbia's president on Sunday denied U.S. and other reports of a military buildup along the border with Kosovo, complaining of a 'campaign of lies' against his country in the wake of a shootout a week earlier that killed four people and fueled tensions in the volatile Balkan...

Serbia's president denies troop buildup near Kosovo, alleges 'campaign of lies' in wake of clashesSerbia’s president has denied reports of a military buildup along the border with Kosovo

said on Friday it was monitoring a troubling Serbian military build-up along the Kosovo frontier that is destabilising the area, and"There has never been this kind of concentration of troops in recent years," Kosovar Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk in an interview on Monday. "The weaponry they have there, the tanks - it gives us a bad feeling because we don't know how the international community will respond."

She said it was not just the concentration of troops on the edge of its former southern province, whose independence Belgrade does not recognise, but also Serbia's rhetoric and its "methods" resembling Russian behaviour towards Ukraine.

"That's why it is all the more important to take the necessary steps," she said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said last week he did not intend to order his forces to cross the border into Kosovo because an escalation of the conflict would harm Belgrade's aspirations to join the EU.

Tensions have run high between the two countries since a battle between police and armed ethnic Serbs holed up in a monastery turned a quiet village in northern Kosovo into a virtual war zone 10 days ago.

Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008 after a guerrilla uprising and 1999 NATO intervention, accuses Serbia of arming and supporting the Serb fighters.

Serbia accuses Kosovo of precipitating violence by failing to implement a decade-old, EU-brokered deal providing for local autonomy for Serbs in an area of the country's north where they form a majority.

"Vucic will not leave it at this if clear words are not spoken and he does not see consequences for his actions," Gervalla-Schwarz warned, noting that could include suspending EU funds for Serbia and the country's membership candidacy status.Donald Trump said he will appear in a New York court on Monday at the beginning of a civil fraud trial in which the former president will face what he said was a "sham" accusation that he fraudulently inflated the value of properties and other assets.