These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Tesla, NIO, AMC, Apple, and More

Stock futures rose Monday after a shutdown of the U.S. government was averted and bond yields climbed as Wall Street turned its attention back to the future path for interest rates.Tesla (TSLA) is expected to report third-quarter deliveries on Monday. Estimates have varied but the latest is that the electric-vehicle giant will post deliveries of 461,000, according to FactSet. Tesla delivered about 466,000 vehicles in the second quarter.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese EV makers NIO ( NIO ), XPeng (XPEV), and Li Auto (LI) also were trading higher after the companies reported a combined 66,831 deliveries in September, up 116% from a year earlier. It was the second-best combined month ever. NIO rose 1%, XPeng gained 1.3%, and Li Auto was up 1.8%.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) rose 2.1% after a report from Variety said the makers of a film based on Beyonce‘s Renaissance World Tour were in advanced talks to distribute the movie directly to AMC theaters. AMC announced in August it would release the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film on Oct. 13, and serve as its global distributor.

Apple (AAPL) traded up 0.8%. The company said over the weekend it plans to release an iOS 17 software update to improve overheating issues with the recently released iPhone 15.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Tesla can't avoid EU probe; Nio cries fake news: This week in EVs By Investing.comTesla can't avoid EU probe; Nio cries fake news: This week in EVs

These are the top 4 Club stocks — and the bottom 4 — during the third quarterEli Lilly (LLY) was the best-performing Club stock over the past three months, while Foot Locker (FL) was the worst in Q3.

Stocks enter October in a 2-month correction as traders question the economy's resilienceA rough two months have tested the market’s uptrend and challenged investors conviction that a soft economic landing was in sight.

As interest rates soar, buy stocks like this homebuilder, Wall Street analysts sayWall Street analysts named a slew of stocks this week that they believe will benefit from high interest rates.

3 things that will impact stocks going into the first trading week of the fourth quarterKeep eyes on jobs data, Constellation earnings, and the fallout from the auto strike and a possible government shutdown

Stock futures rose Monday after a shutdown of the U.S. government was averted and bond yields climbed as Wall Street turned its attention back to the future path for interest rates.Tesla (TSLA) is expected to report third-quarter deliveries on Monday. Estimates have varied but the latest is that the electric-vehicle giant will post deliveries of 461,000, according to FactSet. Tesla delivered about 466,000 vehicles in the second quarter. Separately, Tesla also unveiled an updated version of its Model Y in China. The stock was rising 0.8% in premarket trading.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese EV makers NIO ( NIO ), XPeng (XPEV), and Li Auto (LI) also were trading higher after the companies reported a combined 66,831 deliveries in September, up 116% from a year earlier. It was the second-best combined month ever. NIO rose 1%, XPeng gained 1.3%, and Li Auto was up 1.8%.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) rose 2.1% after a report from Variety said the makers of a film based on Beyonce‘s Renaissance World Tour were in advanced talks to distribute the movie directly to AMC theaters. AMC announced in August it would release the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film on Oct. 13, and serve as its global distributor.

Apple (AAPL) traded up 0.8%. The company said over the weekend it plans to release an iOS 17 software update to improve overheating issues with the recently released iPhone 15.

Earnings reports are expected this week from Constellation Brands (STZ), Lamb Weston (LW), Conagra Brands (CAG), and Levi Strauss (LEVI).