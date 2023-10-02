France kicks off bird flu vaccination despite trade backlash risk

France has been among the countries worst affected by an unprecedented global spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, that has disrupted supply of poultry meat and eggs and sent prices rocketing in many parts of the globe in the past years.into one transmissible to humans prompted the government to launch a mandatory vaccination campaign, making it the first poultry exporting country to do so.

The first shots were given on Monday morning to ducks on a farm in the Landes, a region in southwestern France, in the presence of French Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau. "It's a moment of optimism, we have the feeling of seeing the light at the end of the tunnel," Fesneau told reporters.

In total, over 60 million ducks will have to be vaccinated over a year for a total cost of 96 million euros ($102 million), of which 85% will be financed by the state, duck and fois gras makers group CIFOG said in a statement welcoming the move.

"This vaccination plan ... is a world first: its goal is to protect all farmed birds and should put an end to the preventive slaughter of animals, which no one wants to live with anymore," it said.have been looking at vaccination as a way to contain the highly contagious bird flu. However, trade barriers such vaccination can prompt have made large poultry exporters reluctant to inoculate their birds.

Read more:

Reuters »

Ryder Cup 2023: Europe continues to throttle United States in Saturday morning foursomesThere was a chance — not much of one, true, but a chance nonetheless — that the United States could rally back from Friday's devastation at the Ryder Cup. Perhaps, with a bit of momentum on Saturday morning, the U.S. could cut into Europe's five-point lead, setting the stage for a Resurrection in Rome on Sunday.

Ryder Cup 2023: Europe continues to throttle United States in Saturday morning foursomesThere was a chance — not much of one, true, but a chance nonetheless — that the United States could rally back from Friday's devastation at the Ryder Cup. Perhaps, with a bit of momentum on Saturday morning, the U.S. could cut into Europe's five-point lead, setting the stage for a Resurrection in Rome on Sunday.

Video The Humane Society of the United States host 'Beagleversary' bashThe Beagle Bash was for nearly 4,000 rescued pups placed in their forever homes.

The hybrid identity of Latinos growing up in the United StatesBicultural Latinos like the author sometimes feel that they don’t belong anywhere and sometimes they are shamed for their imperfect Spanish, but now they are...

Renewable Power Helped the United States Survive the Hottest Summer EverThis summer, the United States endured the two warmest months ever recorded, yet the system held because of renewable energy.

New research study shows Venezuelans are fastest-growing Hispanic group in United StatesA study done by the Pew Research Center indicates that the Venezuelan population has grown in the United States by 169% since 2010.

France has been among the countries worst affected by an unprecedented global spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, that has disrupted supply of poultry meat and eggs and sent prices rocketing in many parts of the globe in the past years.into one transmissible to humans prompted the government to launch a mandatory vaccination campaign, making it the first poultry exporting country to do so.

The first shots were given on Monday morning to ducks on a farm in the Landes, a region in southwestern France, in the presence of French Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau.

"It's a moment of optimism, we have the feeling of seeing the light at the end of the tunnel," Fesneau told reporters.

In total, over 60 million ducks will have to be vaccinated over a year for a total cost of 96 million euros ($102 million), of which 85% will be financed by the state, duck and fois gras makers group CIFOG said in a statement welcoming the move.

"This vaccination plan ... is a world first: its goal is to protect all farmed birds and should put an end to the preventive slaughter of animals, which no one wants to live with anymore," it said.have been looking at vaccination as a way to contain the highly contagious bird flu. However, trade barriers such vaccination can prompt have made large poultry exporters reluctant to inoculate their birds.Vaccinated birds may not show signs of infection, meaning it is impossible to determine whether the virus is in a flock, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Friday.

Despite intensive talks, Japan was also still reluctant to accept French poultry after vaccination, Fesneau said.

Bird flu vaccination in France is initially limited to ducks, which are the most vulnerable to the virus and accounted for only 8% of total French poultry production in 2022.Donald Trump said he will appear in a New York court on Monday at the beginning of a civil fraud trial in which the former president will face what he said was a "sham" accusation that he fraudulently inflated the value of properties and other assets.