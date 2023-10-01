Serbia's president denies troop buildup near Kosovo, alleges 'campaign of lies' in wake of clashes

Serbia’s president has denied reports of a military buildup along the border with Kosovo. The U.S. and the European Union have expressed concern about Serbian army activity in the wake of a shootout in northern Kosovo that killed four people. John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said Friday that U.S.

officials were monitoring a large deployment of Serbian troops along the border with Kosovo, describing it as an “unprecedented staging of advanced Serbian artillery, tanks and mechanized infantry units.”

Vucic has several times over the past months raised the combat readiness level of Serbian troops on the border with Kosovo. Serbia also has been reinforcing its troops with weapons and other equipment mainly purchased from Russia and China.

“We will continue to invest in the defense of our country but Serbia wants peace,” the president said Sunday. “Everything they said they made up and lied, and they knew they were making up and lying.” Last weekend’s shootout near the village of Banjska followed months of tensions in Kosovo’s north, where ethnic Serbs are a majority of the population and have demanded self-rule.

