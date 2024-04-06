Kid Rock Defends Trump's Music Choices

Multiplatinum musician Kid Rock expressed his support for former President Trump 's music choices, despite media criticism. Trump frequently plays classic hits at his gatherings and rallies, including songs by artists like Elvis and Elton John .

Kid Rock has appeared alongside Trump at UFC fight nights.

