Former Ecuadorian Vice President Arrested at Mexican Embassy

Police in Ecuador arrest former Vice President Jorge Glas at the Mexican Embassy in Quito. Glas had been residing at the embassy since December and was convicted of corruption. The arrest has sparked controversy and debate over international norms.

Ecuador Arrest Vice President Mexican Embassy Corruption Controversy International Norms

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mexico's President Announces Arrest of Former Ecuadorian Vice President in Mexican EmbassyMexico's president made the announcement Friday evening after police forced their way into the Mexican embassy to arrest Ecuador's former vice president with Ecuador after police broke into the Mexican embassy in Quito to arrest a former Ecuadorian vice president who has sought political asylum there after being indicted on corruption.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Mexican Embassy in Ecuador Raided by Police to Arrest Former Vice PresidentEcuadorian police broke into the Mexican Embassy in Quito to arrest former Vice President Jorge Glas, who had sought political asylum there. The Mexican president decided to sever diplomatic ties with Ecuador in response to the incident.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Police Raid Mexican Embassy in Ecuador to Arrest Former Vice PresidentMexico breaks diplomatic ties with Ecuador after police raid its embassy in Quito to arrest former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who was granted political asylum by the Mexican government.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Mexico Breaks Off Diplomatic Ties with Ecuador After Police Arrest Former Vice President in Mexican EmbassyThe Mexican president has quickly moved to break off diplomatic ties with Ecuador after police broke into the Mexican Embassy to arrest a former Ecuadorian vice president who had sought political asylum there after being indicted on corruption charges.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Vietnam's vice president becomes interim presidentA Communist Party newspaper says Vietnam’s Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan will be acting president after the previous president’s resignation. Xuan became vice president in 2021 and she will be serving as acting president for the second time.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Vietnam's vice president becomes interim presidentA Communist Party newspaper says Vietnam’s Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan will be acting president after the previous president’s resignation.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »