Former Vice President of Ecuador Arrested, Sparking Outrage

Ecuador ian police broke through the external doors of the Mexican Embassy in Quito and arrested Jorge Glas, Ecuador 's former vice president . Glas, arrested late Friday, had been convicted on charges of bribery and corruption and remains under investigation for other potential crimes. Following the arrest, leaders from across the Americas voiced outrage at the incident and Mexico's president announced he was breaking diplomatic ties with Ecuador .

But in a region that's no stranger to political explosions, what has provoked such fierce outrage? International law experts and leaders across the region have said that the move violated long-established international laws that few rulers have dared to breach

Ecuador Vice President Arrest Outrage Bribery Corruption Investigation International Law Diplomatic Ties

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he’s not endorsing Donald Trump for presidentFormer Vice President Mike Pence says he will not be backing Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Mexico's President Announces Arrest of Former Ecuadorian Vice President in Mexican EmbassyMexico's president made the announcement Friday evening after police forced their way into the Mexican embassy to arrest Ecuador's former vice president with Ecuador after police broke into the Mexican embassy in Quito to arrest a former Ecuadorian vice president who has sought political asylum there after being indicted on corruption.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Former Vice President Mike Pence will not endorse Trump in 2024Pence’s announcement came days after Trump secured enough Republican delegates to clinch the party’s nomination.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he's not endorsing TrumpFormer Vice President Mike Pence says he will not be backing Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he's not endorsing TrumpFormer Vice President Mike Pence says he will not be backing Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he's not endorsing TrumpFormer Vice President Mike Pence says he will not be backing Donald Trump in the 2024 election. “It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year,” Pence said in an interview with Fox News Channel Friday. Pence ran against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination but dropped his bid before voting began.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »