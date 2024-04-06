Kid Rock Predicts Trump's Victory in Michigan, Citing Concerns about EVs

Michigan native Kid Rock predicts that former President Donald Trump will win his home state in the upcoming election, citing concerns about the impact of electric vehicles on the auto industry. Kid Rock believes that auto workers understand that EVs could lead to job loss and are therefore likely to support Trump.

While he admires Elon Musk's innovations, Kid Rock emphasizes the importance of preserving the industrial revolution in Michigan.

Kid Rock Donald Trump Michigan Election Electric Vehicles Auto Industry Industrial Revolution

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kid Rock: If You Don’t Vote for Donald Trump, You Ain’t from MichiganSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Kid Rock defends Trump’s music choice at rallies following left-wing social media backlashMusician Kid Rock applauded Donald Trump for his diverse musical taste, which has recently revealed itself at his rallies by the music played there.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Kid Rock rides into AT&T Stadium on a horse to launch the ‘Biggest Weekend in Western Sports'Kid Rock rode a horse into Jerry World while his hit song 'Cowboy' played to announce the PBR teams for his inaugural Kid Rock's Rock N Rodeo May 17.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

'Highway robbery': Kid Rock calls Ticketmaster a monopoly that needs breaking upAmerican singer-songwriter Kid Rock is calling on Congress to take action against what he calls Ticketmaster's monopoly over the music industry.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Kid Rock Drinks Bud Light After Boycotting ItMAGA-hat wearing Kid Rock, who previously boycotted Bud Light, was seen drinking the same beer at a concert.

Source: Jezebel - 🏆 153. / 63 Read more »

Kid Rock's Budweiser Endorsement Questioned by Fox NewsThe rock star encouraged fellow conservatives to boycott Bud Light following its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney last April.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »