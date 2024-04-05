Jordan Spieth Makes Hole-in-One at Valero Texas Open

The Valero Texas Open crowd roared in approval at Thursday's first round on the 16th hole when Jordan Spieth drained his fourth career hole-in-one. Spieth, who finished one-over 73 on the day, made the shot from 199 yards away on the par-3 16th hole of the TPC San Antonio. Unlike the crowd, who cheered loudly and celebrated Spieth, the three-time major champion didn't show off a ton of excitement after the shot. He did acknowledge the crowd's enthusiasm by giving a fist pump.
He remained calm while he high-fived his partners Hideki Matsuyama and Lucas Glover, along with all three caddies.Spieth was using a brand new 7-iron on the 16th hole, one he just received after Wednesday's pro-am round. He told media after his round that if it wasn't for the new club, he doesn't think the ace would've happened. "If I didn't change 7-irons yesterday, then I wouldn't have made it," Spieth said, via PGA Tour."It's funn
