University of Kentucky Dance Team Member Dies at 20

University of Kentucky dance team member Kate Kaufling has died at the age of 20 after battling osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer . The university announced the sad news on April 1, expressing their condolences to the Kaufling family.

Kate, a nursing student, and her twin sister, Abbey, joined the dance team in 2023 and she was beloved by her teammates and coaches. Her bravery and courage throughout her battle with cancer will continue to inspire others.

