Jordan Spieth Makes Hole-in-One at Valero Texas Open

Texas native Jordan Spieth buried a hole-in-one in his home state, sending the Valero Texas Open crowd into a frenzy on the 16th hole Thursday afternoon. Spieth wasn’t too happy when he walked up to the 16th tee box, after his double-bogey on the par-5 14th pushed his opening round at the tournament to 4-over. However, that all changed when he struck a perfect fade off the tee and sent his ball flying straight to the flag 183 yards away.
Spieth and the crowd watched as the ball bounced perfectly on the green and made its way toward the hole. It never deviated from its line, which was right in the heart of the cup as it fell in for a hole-in-one. It was the third of his PGA Tour career. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM The crowd went wild, and even though he didn’t play his best golf Thursday, he threw his hands in the air to celebrate. Perhaps it was a sigh of relie
Jordan Spieth Hole-In-One Valero Texas Open Golf
