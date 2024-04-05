Jordan Spieth Makes Hole-in-One at Valero Texas Open

Texas native Jordan Spieth buried a hole-in-one in his home state, sending the Valero Texas Open crowd into a frenzy on the 16th hole Thursday afternoon. Spieth wasn’t too happy when he walked up to the 16th tee box, after his double-bogey on the par-5 14th pushed his opening round at the tournament to 4-over. However, that all changed when he struck a perfect fade off the tee and sent his ball flying straight to the flag 183 yards away.

Spieth and the crowd watched as the ball bounced perfectly on the green and made its way toward the hole. It never deviated from its line, which was right in the heart of the cup as it fell in for a hole-in-one. It was the third of his PGA Tour career. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM The crowd went wild, and even though he didn’t play his best golf Thursday, he threw his hands in the air to celebrate. Perhaps it was a sigh of relie

Jordan Spieth Hole-In-One Valero Texas Open Golf

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PGA Tour star Jordan Spieth dazzles with hole-in-one at Valero Texas OpenJordan Spieth hit the perfect tee shot on hole 16 of his opening round at the Valero Texas Open, dropping the ball in for a hole-in-one, the third of his career.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Justin Lower jumps out to early lead at Valero Texas OpenTwo weeks after snapping his wedge to end a difficult opening round, Justin Lower closed Thursday morning's play at the Valero Texas Open with a two-shot lead.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Corey Conners looks for third Valero Texas Open winCorey Conners finished 2-under par on the first day of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Valero Texas Open: Betting odds, predictions for PGA Tour eventGet the latest betting odds and predictions for the Valero Texas Open, a PGA Tour event happening before The Masters.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Valero Texas Open: Rory McIlroy ‘trying to put it all together’ at TPC San AntonioRory McIlroy, ranked No. 2 in the world, talks Masters, course changes at Augusta, and mentality entering his third start at the Valero Texas Open.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Corey Conners prioritizes Valero Texas Open despite Masters preparationCorey Conners explains why he chooses to play in the Valero Texas Open despite the upcoming Masters Tournament and the importance of the event for him.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »