Valero Texas Open: Betting odds, predictions for PGA Tour event

The Masters is right around the corner, but before the golf world voyages to Augusta for the first major of the year, there is still one more pit stop on the PGA Tour before the granddaddy of them all. This week, we head to TPC San Antonio to play the Valero Texas Open. The 7,494-yard par 72 course features Bermudagrass greens. As for betting on the tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets. Let's dive into the action.

With Scottie Scheffler 'off' this week, Rory McIlroy enters the event as the favorite. He currently sits at +900 to win it all. McIlroy has never won the tournament, coming in second place in 2013. Ludvig Aberg holds the second-best odds to win the tournament this weekend at +1200. Aberg hasn't had a top-two finish at the Valero Texas Open, but he had a top-10 finish at The Players Championship a few weeks ago

