Corey Conners prioritizes Valero Texas Open despite Masters preparation

Before arriving for the Valero Texas Open, Corey Conners’ in-laws drove their RV to Augusta National, claiming a spot for next week’s Masters Tournament and catching a flight to San Antonio. Many golfers are split on the debate between repetition and rest the week before a major tournament, but Conners said he struggles to envision not playing the Texas Open, which tees off Thursday at TPC San Antonio.
No Monday qualifier has won a PGA Tour event in the years since Conners did so at the Texas Open in 2019, and he added a second title in the event last season. Both of the 32-year-old's career wins have come in San Antonio. For some, the Texas Open is a tuneup, and for others the event is a last chance to punch a ticket to Augusta with a win. For Conners, who has seen the event from both perspectives, the Texas Open remains an essential stop on the calendar, even if his family and many in the field are already planning for Augusta. “It’s awesome to be bac
