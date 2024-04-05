Co-founder of al-Qaida-linked group killed in suicide bombing in Syria

A suicide bomber set off his explosives late on Thursday in northwestern Syria , killing the co-founder of the country's main al-Qaida-linked group that controls much of the northwest, a war monitor said. Some activists disputed the source of the explosion, saying instead that a remotely detonated bomb killed Abu Maria al-Qahtani, whose real name was Maysara al-Jubouri.

Al-Qahtani co-founded the Nusra Front in Syria, a militant group that later renamed itself Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and claimed it had severed ties with al-Qaida

Syria Suicide Bombing Al-Qaida Nusra Front Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham

