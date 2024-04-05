Nativity Prep Academy: Breaking the Cycle of Generational Poverty

It was college graduation day in 2015. Xochitl Alvarez sat in the audience with tears in her eyes. “Jennifer was among our first graduates,” Alvarez said. “She came to our school not speaking English, worked extremely hard and became the first in her family to graduate college.
” Alvarez is a teacher and director of Graduate Support at Nativity Prep Academy, a private independent middle school and college access program for students from low-income families who would be first- generation college students. Its stated goal is to “break the cycle of generational poverty.” Nativity Prep’s commitment extends beyond graduation from the middle school at eighth grade to mentoring and tutoring through high school and college, including college applications and career selections — an 11-year plus commitment. The school, in Rolando, operates tuition-free with few and nominal activity fees from families. Scholarships are funded by private contributions as are all Nativity Prep’s expenses
Nativity Prep Academy College Access Program Generational Poverty Low-Income Families First-Generation College Students Tuition-Free Education Mentoring Tutoring
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »
Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »
Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »
Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »
Source: HoustonPress - 🏆 314. / 61 Read more »
Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »